Meanwhile, five members each from Pochury People’s Forum, Khiamniungan Tribe Council, Zeliangrong Baudi attended the consultative meeting called by Chief Minister TR Zeliang in Kohima on February 8.

While most of the apex Naga tribe organisations, including Joint Coordination Committee Dimapur and Nagaland Tribes Action Committee, did not attend it, more than 50 people besides around 35 legislators attended the meeting.

The Joint Coordination Committee also held a consultative meeting with all Dimapur-based tribal bodies today to discuss the issue. The JCC appealed to all MLAs to withdraw support to Zeliang, saying, “he is not fit to lead the Naga people.”

The Dimapur Naga Youth Front (DNYF) held a candlelight service at City Tower Junction here today in honour of the two Naga youths who were killed in police firing on January 31.