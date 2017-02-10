JCILPS Convenor in-charge BK Moirangcha, who made the appeal at a press conference here, also urged them to review the decision if the name of any ‘non-locals’ have figured in the candidates list.

He further asked the political parties to include the issue of ILP in their respective manifestoes “if they are serious about the future of the indigenous population” in the State. Manipur goes to polls on March 4 and 8 next.

Earlier, All Manipur Youth Protection Committee (AMYPC) had also urged the political parties not to field any non-local in the upcoming polls. The Committee in a release said till the Centre helps formulate a concrete policy on ILP system demand no non-local should be allowed to contest election.

Armed group Maoist Communist Party Manipur had also recently expressed serious concern over the report of Congress issuing ticket to an ‘non-local’ in the upcoming polls.