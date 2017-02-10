



The demand was made after a marathon meeting of Naga tribe Hohos in Kohima on Tuesday, a joint communiqué issued by NTAC convenor KT Vilie, general secretary CT Jamir and JCC convenor Supu Jamir said.

The apex Naga tribe organisations at the deliberation stated that the refusal of Zeliang to step down from office owning moral responsibility for the events was like adding salt to injury. “His continuation in office is a contempt and insult towards the tribal bodies and public,” the communiqué stated.

The joint meeting also demanded not to politicise the historic movement under any circumstance and that ULB election cannot be held in Nagaland until and unless thorough amendments are made in the Nagaland Municipal Act 2001 by safeguarding powers conferred under Article 371A of the Constitution of India.

The meeting further resolved that the memorandum to be submitted to the Prime Minister as decided by the Cabinet to seek exemption of Nagaland from Part IXA of the Constitution should not be submitted since the Nagaland Assembly is fully empowered to take a decision on this matter. The two bodies said the movement will continue till the demands are achieved and further course of action shall be intimated in due course of time.