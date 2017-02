Maghi Purnima Barsabah today

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI, Feb 9 - Maghi Purnima Barsabah will be observed for the 20th straight year at the Dasampur Naamghar, Panjabari tomorrow. The function will begin with prabhati naam kirtan by woman devotees and followed by three chapters of naam kirtan to be led by Dulal Chandra Goswami, Gopikanta Mahanta and Dr Surendra Mohan Mahanta.