Productivity Week



GUWAHATI, Feb 9 - As part of Productivity Week celebration, the National Productivity Council, Regional Directorate, Guwahati along with the Assam Industrial Development Corporation Limited and District Industries and Commerce Centre, Kamrup is organising a workshop here on February 14. The theme of the workshop is ‘From waste to profit through reduce, reuse and recycle’. The workshop will highlight on waste management hierarchy as a means to achieve higher productivity and sustainable growth. This was stated in a press release.