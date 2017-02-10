 
Guwahati, Friday, February 10, 2017
Productivity Week

 GUWAHATI, Feb 9 - As part of Productivity Week celebration, the National Productivity Council, Regional Directorate, Guwahati along with the Assam Industrial Development Corporation Limited and District Industries and Commerce Centre, Kamrup is organising a workshop here on February 14.

The theme of the workshop is ‘From waste to profit through reduce, reuse and recycle’. The workshop will highlight on waste management hierarchy as a means to achieve higher productivity and sustainable growth. This was stated in a press release.

