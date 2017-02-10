Scaling up its venture from one-stop diagnostic centres to super-specialty hospitals and cancer-care, the Dutch company plans to cater to the long-term healthcare needs of the region and neighbouring countries.

Talking to The Assam Tribune, the largest shareholder of Ayursundra BV, Simanta Das said the plan is to offer cutting-edge medical care at comparatively affordable cost.

“Apart from the 272-bed super-specialty hospital at Garchuk on NH 37 here, we plan to set up a cancer hospital in Guwahati and a multi-specialty hospital in Jorhat. Land for both has been acquired. Further, nearly 30 diagnostic centres and units have been planned in different locations of Assam,” he said.

The super-specialty hospital, a Rs 100-crore project, aims to provide sophisticated infrastructure and avant-garde technology for radiology and pathology and operating theatre complex with seven modular operating rooms with HEPA filter laminar airflow to prevent infections during surgeries, to ensure faster recuperating and early discharge of the patients.

“Other than a personal experience propelling to set up modern healthcare infrastructure in Assam, I along with my partners, mostly from outside India, decided to put in our money here targeting the need of world-class health facility in the region and also the neighbouring countries like Nepal, Bhutan, Bangladesh among others.

“As per our survey, done along with the KPMG, the service providers headquartered in the Netherlands, 500 to 700 people leave the north-eastern region on a daily basis in search of better treatment to places like Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Bangalore and Kolkata. The Apollo Hospital in Chennai on an average receives nearly 300 patients daily from the region,” he said.