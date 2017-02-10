To take preventive measure during an earthquake, the DC asked the DDMA officials to prepare an action plan with the inclusion of all the stake-holders. He also asked the DDMA to organise meetings of area sabhas in the GMC area and in gaon panchayat areas at the village level.

Dr Angamuthu called upon the officials to set up circle level management committees and citizen committees with the inclusion of VDP, fire and emergency services and OCs of the police stations concerned.

It was decided at the meeting that in ward and village levels, volunteers numbering 25 each would be trained for first-hand response for any kind of disaster. The DC asked all concerned to complete the ongoing schemes within the month of March. The circle officers and heads of office would supervise the work and submit their reports accordingly, it was decided.

The report on de-siltation work and cleaning up of Basistha, Morabharalu, Bharalu, Bahini and Bondajan would be submitted by officers concerned within seven days, it was decided at the meeting.

Dr Angamuthu asked the officials to complete the construction of guard wall near Anil Nagar and Nabin Nagar before April 30.

Regarding encroachment on Silsako Beel, the GMDA has been asked to check the present status and the DC himself will also supervise the matter.

Dr Angamuthu also advised officials to work out a plan to prevent spread of garbage to the Deepor Beel.

To protect the Lokapriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport from flood during the next monsoon reason, the DC asked the officers concerned to clean up all natural drains and channels.

He also said that plastic bags of only up to 40 microns are permissible in the city and a team consisting of a magistrate, police officials and GMC officials would look into the matter.