The chief guest, City Police Commissioner Hiren Chandra Nath, and music icon Lou Majaw formally declared the event open.

Among those present on the occasion were chairman of RGI AK Pansari and SP Singh, Vice Chancellor of the Assam Royal Global University, who gave the introductory speech.

The students of the college presented a dance performance, after which AM Modi felicitated the chief guest. Kabir Manchanda, the youth singing star, performed live during the ceremony.

Lou Majaw was then conferred the title ‘The Pride of Northeast’ by RGI. Majaw gave a short and exclusive performance.

Various cultural events took place including the D'Maestro (business quiz), solo dancing competition, Counter Strike Go, canvas painting, I-hunt, Street Art, the preliminary rounds of Battle of Bands, a solo singing competition and Vogue.