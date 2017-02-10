Sarma, replying to a question by Satyabrata Kalita (AGP), said that he will discuss the matter with the Chief Secretary to devise a mechanism.

“Use of polythene is a big problem. We had earlier passed an order but then the High Court could not be convinced. However, the Government of Madhya Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh could prove their case in similar situations. We are trying to take a cue from those States,” Sarma said.