 
Guwahati, Friday, February 10, 2017
Govt mulls ban on polythene bags
Staff Reporter
 GUWAHATI, Feb 9 - Guwahati Development Department Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma today told the Assembly that the government is working on an initiative to impose ban on the use of polythene bags in shopping malls and elsewhere.

Sarma, replying to a question by Satyabrata Kalita (AGP), said that he will discuss the matter with the Chief Secretary to devise a mechanism.

“Use of polythene is a big problem. We had earlier passed an order but then the High Court could not be convinced. However, the Government of Madhya Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh could prove their case in similar situations. We are trying to take a cue from those States,” Sarma said.

