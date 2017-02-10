Leader of Opposition Debabrata Saikia pointed out a shift of the government’s stand on giving laptops to the HSLC students. Whereas the Governor’s address on the first day of the State Assembly session mentioned about giving laptops to the 1st Division holders in HSLC and AHM examinations, in his budgetary speech, the Finance Minister announced that laptops and cash awards would be provided to students who secures star marks in the examinations, he said.

Saikia, participating in a General Discussion on Budget, said to ensure the security of the youth of Assam employed in other States, there should be provisions of deploying a Labour Officer in such cities, who can address the issues of Assamese youth employed outside Assam.

At a time when the government is promoting Digital India, in tea gardens people are facing the acute shortage of ATMs. People, who have opened bank accounts recently, are also dealing with issues of lack of awareness, non-availability of ATM cards, etc.

Rockybul Hussain of the Congress said that though the ruling parties now accuse the Congress of corruption and bad governance during its 15-year rule, it must remember that the Congress was voted to power again and again by the people of Assam for its good work. He also criticized the State government for taking a different stand on the criteria of the recipient of Anundoram Borooah cash or laptop award.

BJP’s Siddhartha Bhattacharya, while taking part in the debate, lauded the financial and administrative reforms introduced in the Budget and measures to check artificial floods. He, however, said that steps are required to repair and reconstruct the drainage system and widen the roads of Guwahati.

Earlier, the House witnessed noisy scenes when Abdul Khaleque of the Congress pointed out that there was not a single minister in the House during a part of discussion on the State Budget. Both the Congress and the AIUDF said that absence of any minister in the House reflected badly on the State government.

Speaker Hitendra Nath Goswami assured the House about the presence of State ministers. After nearly five minutes of commotion, Forest Minister Pramila Rani Brahma entered the House followed by Industry Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary and Agriculture Minister Atul Bora.

Others who participated in the Budget discussion today included Hafiz Bashir Ahmed Kasimi, Rabiram Narzary, Debananda Hazarika and Bhuban Pegu.