In his message, the Governor said Bir Chilarai was a great chieftain and an able administrator. “His ideals were lofty and he is known far and wide for his brilliant tactics in the battlefield and of course, his love for the motherland. To keep his brave acts alive on the minds of the youths, Chilarai Divas should be celebrated irrespective of all in remembrance of the great hero who, along with his elder brother Naranarayan, scripted several phenomenal victories,” an official release said.

Governor Purohit added that Chilarai’s love and his indomitable spirit for the sake of the motherland should be emulated by all for building a vibrant Assam.