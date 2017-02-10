Inaugurating the conference, the Governor said that the conference was held when drastic changes in the environment are taking place due to climate change.

“Therefore, there is a need to accelerate application of green energy to stimulate the growth of the country. Attempt should be made to reduce our dependence on fossil fuels, which poses a threat to our energy security,” the Governor added.

Governor Purohit said that of all the renewable energies, solar energy is the best and safest as it is very cheap, and that through research “we need to find measures to reduce the cost of the instruments that produce solar energy”.

The Governor added that the conference would provide a unique platform bringing together various stakeholders to discuss important issues concerning green energy.

“Total transparency should be maintained at every level and I would support the mission for promoting green energy in the Northeast as it is a virgin land,” he observed.

Annasaheb MK Patil, former Minister of State of Rural Development and honorary vice chairman of the Indian Federation of Green Energy, who was present at the inaugural function, said the north-eastern States have abundant resources to generate green energy and the present policy of the BJP-led Central government to encourage green energy use would lead to employment generation and utilisation of ever increasing waste to generate energy.

Director of AEDA & ASTEC Dr Arup Kr Misra; Director General of Indian Federation of Green Energy Jai Uppal, Jatin Hazarika and a host of other dignitaries were also present on the occasion.