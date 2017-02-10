

Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal having a discussion with a Google India delegation in his office chamber in Guwahati on Thursday. – UB Photos

The Google India team apprised the Chief Minister of several measures for enhancing use of digital medium in the operation of small businesses, skill development, promotion of cultural sites, supporting the eco-system and the ‘Internet Sarathi’ project successfully implemented in different parts of the country by the Internet giant.

Sonowal informed the delegation that the government is laying special stress on connecting the rural masses through new technology and empowering their skills.

Keeping this in mind, provisions have been made in the Budget and a knowledge centre is proposed in each village of the State, Sonowal added.

The Chief Minister also asked the Google team to find out ways to augment Internet penetration substantially in the rural areas and project Assam as the gateway to South East Asia.

The Google team was also accompanied by India Manager, Public Policy & Government Relations Amar Jain.

Commissioner & Secretary to Chief Minister Sanjay Lohia was also present in the discussion.