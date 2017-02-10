“We will boycott the Prime Minister. We will not listen to him, but we will not assault the dignity of the office of the Prime Minister. At the same time, we will continue to protest, we know that he is an obdurate person.

“It is sad that we have an arrogant person who occupies the chair of the Prime Minister. He has demeaned his office repeatedly by his choice of words and language,” Congress spokesperson Anand Sharma told reporters.

Congress this morning held a strategy meet of opposition parties including JD(U), Left, DMK and Samajwadi Party over the issue.

Sharma claimed that the other parties too will join them.

Asked if the boycott will be for this Session alone, he said this is a long session and the opposition parties will meet in the inter-session period.

“Now we have gone into recess and we will be coordinating our position very closely. Do not worry, let us meet again on March 9 in Parliament.

“This story which the Prime Minister has scripted, we will be concluding. That final chapter will be written by us and Prime Minister must note that. I am making it very clear.

“He has started the first chapter, we will write the last chapter on this subject,” he said giving out a virtual threat to the ruling dispensation. – PTI