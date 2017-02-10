STAFF REPORTER
GUWAHATI, Feb 9 - State Education Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma today warned former general secretary of Sabha Paramananda Rajbongshi not to “cross his limits,” or else the government will be compelled to act against him.
“Rajbongshi is a lecturer cum Acting Principal of Pragjyotish College. He should devote time in the college instead of doing what he did yesterday,” Sarma said referring to the incident where he was manhandled and prevented from attending the Sabha session in Sivasagar.
“It is also to be seen whether he had followed the prescribed norms of the college before going on leave,” the Minister said.