Replying to a query by Rituparna Baruah (BJP) during Question Hour, Industry Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary said that efforts are being initiated to procure sufficient amounts of gas from Haldia and other potential places.

Patowary said that the Assam Gas Company has not been able to produce gas in the optimum level and that is why new initiatives are being mulled to improve the scenario. “Gas exploration in Assam is a tough task and sometimes even after digging 6,000 metres beneath, desired results are not found,” the Minister pointed out.

On being asked by the Speaker, the Minister assured that a detailed report will be placed on the floor of the House after consulting the matter with the Chief Minister.

Prior to Patowary, Minister Pramila Rani Brahma, replying to the same question, told the House that the Vision 2030 envisages increasing the gas production in the State and new steps are being taken to achieve the target.