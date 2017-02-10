Replying to a question by Jogen Mohan and a number of supplementary queries, the Minister said the Centre has already allocated Rs 41 crore for completion of the projects.

“The projects in which 75 per cent or more work has already been completed will be accorded priority,” the Minister stated.

“As far as the defunct water supply projects are concerned, they will be taken care of in a phased manner,” he pointed out.

The Minister also said that Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal has already asked Principal Secretary PK Tiwari to look into the issues concerning non-functional water supply projects.