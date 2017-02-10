



The second day’s programme of the centenary celebration started this morning with the hoisting of the centenary flag by the Sabha president in-charge Prahlad Chandra Tasa, who appealed to everyone to be united with the common goal of augmenting development of the Assamese language, literature and culture.

He said only unity in diversity can pave the way for fulfilment of expectations of people residing along the length and breadth of the country and outside.

Paying floral tributes to the departed stalwarts of the Assamese literature and culture, statues of Padmanath Gohain Baruah, Hem Chandra Baruah, Sarat Chandra Goswami, Dr Bhupen Hazarika and Mamoni Raisom Goswami were unveiled while photos of former presidents, general secretaries and other senior office-bearers of the Sabha, who have already passed away, were showcased as a mark of respect for them.

“Keeping in mind the unique feeling of a united Assamese nation, we will have to spread the message of unity, development and brotherhood across the globe,” said veteran cine artiste Bishnu Kharghoria after unveiling the statue of Dr Hazarika.

Recalling the immense linguistic contributions of Hem Chandra Baruah, noted educationist and former Principal of Sivasagar Commerce College Dipali Chaliha said the dictionary compiled by the stalwart still occupies a hallowed place in the collective consciousness of the Assamese people.

The invaluable literary contributions of the first president of the Sabha, Padmanath Gohain Baruah, founder general secretary Sarat Chandra Goswami and Jnanpith Award winning prolific litterateur Dr Mamoni Raisom Goswami were also recounted by the dignitaries.

Participating in the programme, All Assam Students’ Union general secretary Lurin Jyoti Gogoi said the grand centenary celebration will encourage every indigenous community of the State to work for its progress.

No sign of negativity was today seen anywhere in the premises of the centenary celebration, which witnessed manhandling of the Sabha’s controversial former principal secretary Paramananda Rajbongshi last night, when he tried to enter the main gate. Several well-wishers of the Sabha today said Rajbongshi was accompanied by his supporters but most of them fled the scene after hundreds of locals protested against his presence.

Today, in a Sabha executive meeting held at Sivasagar College, five important proposals were formulated.