



On the morning of the first day of the celebration, the school campus was cleaned by the students and permanent flag hoisting ‘bedi’ in memory of former teacher Late Purnananda Chutia donated by his family was inaugurated by his wife Khira Prava Chutia. The main flag of the celebration was hoisted by Achyut Kumar Dutta, retired and founder principal of the school. Fifty other golden jubilee flags were also hoisted by fifty ex-students including prominent persons of Dhenukhana; plantation was done by Girish Chandra Baruah, retired principal of the school and smriti tarpan was initiated by Hem Chandra Dutta, a retired teacher of the school. Two of permanent gates were donated, one as the entry gate to the school compound in memory of late Betharam Dutta, (founder managing committee member of the school), donated by the family members of his son retired teacher of the school Upen Dutta and the family members of Late Betharam Dutta’s daughter Bina Dutta, ex-student and principal of North Lakhimpur Girls’ Higher Secondary School. The other gate in memory of Late Bhabiram Chiring from the starting point of the road leading to the school from the main PWD road, was donated by the family members of his son Lankeswar Chiring, ex-student and presently principal of the school. Both the gates were inaugurated by Gobinda Dutta, Headmaster of Machkowa Town High School and Muhiram Baruah, retired Headmaster of Gandhia High School respectively.

At mid-day, an exhibition was inaugurated by Keshab Saikia, retired office superintendent of Dhakuakhana sub-divisional office. Later, a discussion on an educational topic was inaugurated by Dimbeswar Chetia, retired Headmaster of Ghilamara Town High School. The moderator of the discussion was Dr Basanta Kumar Gogoi, Principal, Sibsagar Teachers’ Training College and among those who participated were Pabitra Chiring, ex-student, principal of Silapathar Junior Science College, Dr Keshab Hazarika, subject teacher, Ghilamara Higher Secondary School and Ghana Chiring, ex-student and subject teacher of the school.

On the second day, the souvenir of the celebration Souranga was inaugurated by Siba Prasad Gogoi, retired principal of Dhakuakhana College,while the ex-students’ registration book Bichurita Barnali was released by Roheswar Chiring, ex-student and senior journalist of The Assam Tribune. The ex-students’ programme was inaugurated by Bina Dutta, ex-student and principal of North Lakhimpur Girls’ Higher Secondary School and was directed by Hemanta Sarma, ex-student and Assistant Professor of North Lakhimpur College. In the evening banti prajalan was done by Prafulla Sarma, ex-student of the school. The cultural programme was inaugurated by Dharmeswar Chiring, working president of the celebration committee.

On the last day, a big procession was inaugurated by Subhan Chandra Gogoi, president, Dhenukhana-Batamari Gaon Panchayat. The open session was inaugurarted by Dineswar Gogoi, Associate Professor of North Bank College, Ghilamara and it was presided over by Achyut Kumar Dutta. Special guests of the open session were Mridul Kumar Nath, Inspector of Schools, Lakhimpur, Jiban Chandra Dutta, retired Elementary Education Officer, Lakhimpur, Dr Jugal Saikia, principal North Bank College, Ghilamara, Dimbeswar Chutia, president, Dhakuakhana District High School Teachers’ Association and Pradip Bora, president, Academic Council, Lakhimpur.

Invited guests of the programme were Lokendra Gogoi, retired headmaster, Sapatia High School, Dibakar Saikia, retired headmaster of Dhenukhana Boys’ High School, Padmeswar Saikia, retired principal of Ghilamara Higher Secondary School, Golap Gohain, retired headmaster, Kanta Khanikar Girls’ High School, Haren Gogoi, headmaster Gandhia High School, Jogeswar Chetia, former secretary, Dhakuakhana District High Teachers’ Association, Lakhi Handique, assistant secretary, All Assam High School Teachers’ Association and Lalit Gogoi, social worker of Pachim Machkhowa.

The chief secretary of the celebration committee Lankeswar Chiring, president Achyut Kr Dutta alongwith other members of the celebration committee expressed their gratitude for cooperation for grand success of the celebration. This was stated in a press release.