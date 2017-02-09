Participating in the General Discussion on the Budget, Khaleque said that people from poor background and those who have faced erosion have been targeted during the eviction drives and called upon the government to end the “discrimination”.

The Congress MLA said that the Budget presented by Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday lacks any clear vision to deal with the unemployment problem being faced by the State. While the State government has talked about skill development, the number of dedicated centres for imparting skill to the youths is still very low in Assam, he said. Khaleque said that there should be at least one skill development centre in each Legislative Assembly Constituency (LAC) of Assam.

He lamented that expenditure on sectors like agriculture, irrigation and PWD has declined on an annual basis.

“The government has announced schemes for the agriculture sector, but the issue of land patta for farmers has been left unresolved. “The government should take effort to set up public schools in tea garden areas instead of only encouraging private schools,” he said.

Khaleque called upon the government to ensure that genuine Indian citizens are not harassed in the name of detection of illegal immigrants.

Participating in the discussion, BJP MLA Ranjeet Kumar Dass complimented the Budget and said that the common people have been spared any new burdens as there are no new tax proposals proposed in it.

The previous Congress regime adopted a lackadaisical attitude with regard to return of the famous Vrindavani Vastra to Assam, he said and added that the BJP-led alliance government has, since assuming office, made efforts to bring it back to the State.

He added there is a need for improving the work culture of the people of Assam and rued that the number of official holidays is quite high in the State.

AGP’s Ramendra Narayan Kalita said that the Budget presented by the Finance Minister “reflects the spirit of parivartan”. “If we can achieve the targets of an Assam free of foreigners, corruption, extremism and pollution, the State will find a place among the top-most States of India,” he said.

He complimented the government for holding consultations with all MLAs as part of the Budget making process. “The previous Congress regimes had adopted a discriminatory attitude against opposition MLAs. There is no such discrimination by the alliance government,” Kalita added.

He said the proposed Price Stabilization Fund will provide succor to the poor sections.

Kalita also urged the government to take special measures to deal with problems faced by Guwahati, including in power supply, traffic congestion and artificial floods.

BPF’s Rabiram Narzary said that the proposal to compulsorily teach one local language in all schools up to Class VIII will help in preserving the culture and heritage of the State. He said the Budget has a roadmap to deal with issues of all sectors and thanked the government for allocating Rs 200 crore as one-time grant to the Bodoland Territorial Council.