Sharing her views with this correspondent on the announcement of setting up a mini secretariat in Barak Valley, Susmita Dev said “this was the dream of former Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi and the Congress Government. I am happy that the Finance Minister has categorically mentioned about it. This is will be a major development for Barak Valley which is geographically detached from the rest of Assam.” She was quick to add that the government must also make efforts to fulfill the items mentioned in the special package for Barak Valley announced by the former government.

Meanwhile, the BJP leaders have expressed joy over the list of issues mentioned by the Finance Minister for Barak Valley including a much needed flyover from Rangirkhari to Silchar Railway station via Premtola, planetarium at Silchar and inclusion of the city in the Prime Minister Avas Yojna.