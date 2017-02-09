

The employees criticized the State government for failing to fulfill their long pending demands, such as hike in their salaries at par with the regular government employees, regularization of their jobs and implementation of pension scheme, etc.

The protestors raised slogans and put up banners near the Municipal office. Members of the union demanded that the State government table the Provincialisation Bill 2014, proposed during the Congress-led government in 2013. They also demanded payment of salaries of the employees pending for the last 16 months and introduction of social security schemes for the retired employees of the civic bodies.

Our Mangaldai Correspondent adds: Over 300 employees of the Mangaldai Municipal Board and Kharupetia Town Committee under the banner All Assam Municipal Employees’ Union started a three-day strike from today to press for their eight-point charter of demands.

The protesters also took out a rally within the town areas and later submitted a memorandum to the Chief Minister through the DC.

Our Nalbari Correspondent adds: About 400 employees of Nalbari Municipal Board and Tihu Town Committee took part in the three-day long strike, which started today, under the banner of the All Assam Municipal Employees’ Union to press for their eight-point charter of demands. A protest rally was taken out in the towns today by them who later submitted a memorandum to the Chief Minister through the DC.