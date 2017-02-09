Bud CC outplay Chandmari SC

Sports reporter

GUWAHATI, Feb 8 - Host Bud Cricket Club trounced Chandmari Sports Club by six wickets in the quarterfinal league match of the Jugal Kishore Newatia Memorial 15th Bud Challenge Cricket Tournament at the Mangaldai Stadium today. Electing to bat first, Chandmari SC managed to gather 126 in 35.2 overs as man-of-the-match Prasanta Sonowal (5/37) was the wrecker in chief. Later, riding on an opening wicket partnership of 111 runs in 78 balls between Sarupam Purkayastha and Saurav Bhagawati made the task easy for the host team and they reached the winning target in only 15.3 overs losing four wickets. Brief scores: Chandmari SC 126 (Diganta Thakuria 29, Sahil Chararia 28, Anup Barman 24, Prasanta Sonowal 5/37, Sarupam Purkayastha 2/18). Bud Cricket Club 128/4 (Sarupam Purkayastha 70, Sourav Bhagawati 41, Akash Sharma 2/31, Tridip Deka 2/47). Today’s match: Chandmari SC vs Maharana AC.