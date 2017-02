Team for natíl bodybuilding



GUWAHATI, Feb 8 - Assam will take part in the Junior Mr India, Masters National and Men and Women Fitness National Bodybuilding Championship which will be held at Indore, MP on February 18 and 19. The following Assam team will participate in the event, stated a release. The Assam team members: Shymal Mech, Fimsonlal Hranghol, Jatin Lahon, Satyajit Barman, Manoj Mahanta, Sundeep Baidya, Rupankar Choudhury, Mulyadhar Baruah, Jayanta Das. Coach-Manoj Boro.