Servo Guwahati Challenge cricket begins

Sports reporter

GUWAHATI, Feb 8 - Sijubari RYS and Hurricane CC won their respective matches on the opening day of the Servo 24th Guwahati Challenge Trophy All Assam Prize-money Cricket Tournament, organised by the River Rine Club. At the Judges’ Field here today, Sijubari Radiant Yubak Sangha defeated Rising Star by 12 runs in the first match while Hurricane CC posted an eight-wicket victory against Mahabir Club. Brief scores: Sijubari RYS 113 (Manoj Thakuria 21, Ranjit Sarma 15, Abdul Wasid 3/11, Priyankar Chakraborty 3/18, Subham Dey 2/31). Rising Star 101/5 (Amrit Sonowal 22, Abdul Aziz 18, Raju Master 3/15). Mahabir CC 117/8 (Niraj Sipani 24, Dhritiman Sarma 23, Sayan Ansari 4/17, Deep Deka 2/21). Hurricane CC 118/2 (Parvez Musharaf 48, Suman Deka 27). Today’s matches: Bishnujyoti S Sangha vs Jubajyoti Sangha; SG Club vs Vintage XI.