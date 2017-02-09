

Rohan Bopanna (L) and Dhruthi Venugopal in action during the PSPB tennis tournament at Numaligarh, on Wednesday. Rohan Bopanna (L) and Dhruthi Venugopal in action during the PSPB tennis tournament at Numaligarh, on Wednesday.

In the play off match for the third position GAIL defeated Oil India Limited by an identical margin of 2-1 games.

In the women’s team event final, IOCL, represented by Nidhi Chilumula and Prathana Thombare blanked ONGC, represented by Dhruthi Venugopal and Sai Samhitha 2-0.

In the men’s singles open category, Yuki Bhambri, Vishnu Vardhan , Vijay Kannan, Vinod Sridhar of ONGC, Rohan Bopanna, BR Nikshep of IOCL, Chandrashekhar Mohanty of OIL and Vijay Sundar Prashanth of GAIL cruised into the last-eight stage.

In the veteran men’s team event, BPCL defeated OIL by 2-1 and moved into the final. The other semifinal match will be played between ONGC and GAIL tomorrow.

In the women’s singles open event, seeded players Dhruthi Venugopal and Sai Samhitha (ONGC), Nidhi Chilumula (IOCL) and Prathana Thombare (IOCL) reached the semifinals which will be played tomorrow.

In the men’s doubles open, ONGC, OIL, HPCL, GAIL and NRL moved into the quarterfinals which will also be played tomorrow, an NRL release issued here said.