Governor PB Acharya has summoned the sixth Legislative Assembly of Arunachal Pradesh to meet for its eleventh (budget) session, excluding holidays in the Legislative Assembly chamber at Naharlagun, according to an official notification here today.

The year’s first session would start with the Governor’s customary address to the House. Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, who is also the Minister in-charge of Finance and Planning, would present the State annual budget for the year 2017-18. However, the list of businesses, including date of budget presentation, was yet to be decided, according to an official source.

Meanwhile, a communiqué from the Assembly Secretariat said that in view of the ensuing Assembly session, members may send their “notices of questions and resolutions”, if any, to the Assembly Secretariat latest by February 21 and 23, respectively, adding that notices of questions and resolutions sent after due date would not be accepted.