LJP national general secretary, Northeast in-charge and lone party MLA in Manipur, Karam Shyam declared the candidate list before mediapersons at the party office located at Babupara Imphal.

Karam Shyam assured that “corruption” will be rooted out from Manipur if his party comes out victorious in the upcoming polls. Notification for election to the 60-member House of Manipur was issued by the ECI on Tuesday. The current State Legislative Assembly expires on March 18.

Meanwhile, the North East India Development Party (NEIDP), a regional party, declared list of 10 candidates for the two-phase Manipur Assembly polls.

The political party said that its main objective is to serve the Northeast based on Gandhian values and ideals with fostering democracy in all dimensions within the ambit of Gandhian frame work being the party’s ideology.

So far, the Congress and the BJP have announced their nominees to be fielded in the all the constituencies.