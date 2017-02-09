He categorically asked the ministers to work for faster development of the State through innovative methodologies thereby ensuring “result oriented” performance of their respective departments.

“It’s time that we live up to our people’s expectations and make this government a truly welfare government, where fruits of development are reaped by each and every citizen of our beautiful state,” Khandu was quoted in an official communiqué.

He sought reports every three months from the ministers on tangible developments undertaken in their ministries including plans, policy, status of ongoing and completed projects, central and state sponsored programmes with special focus on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s flagship programmes like Digital India, Jan Dhan Yojana, Swatch Bharat and Skill India.

“I am confident that with your diligence and acumen, you will be managing the departments assigned to you in a highly efficient manner,” he said while pitching for visible and result oriented development of the State. He sought active support in taking the state to higher levels of development in all fields, the communiqué added.