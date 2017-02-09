NTAC Kohima and JCC also launched a poster campaign against Zeliang. They declared Zeliang as the “enemy of Article 371(A)”, which gives special protection to the Naga people under the Constitution.

The two organisations also declared “Zeliang as anti-Naga”. NTAC Kohima and JCC through the poster campaign alleged that “Zeliang has blood on his hands” over the death of two youths in alleged police firing outside his private residence at Dimapur on January 31. – PTI