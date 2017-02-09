The apprehended persons have been identified as Sanjenbam Ningthem Singh (40) and Wankhem Bihari Singh (34), both from Awang Jiri Mayai Leikai, said PRO of Manipur Police Department in the release. One demand letter and a car were also seized from their possession.

A case has been registered at Nambol police station for further investigation, the release added.

On the same day, in a jointly organised search operation, a team of Bishnupur district police and 165 Territorial Army at Thanga Ngaram Machin, one active member of the banned People’s Liberation Army/Revolutionary People’s Front was arrested. He has been identified as Naorem Indrakumar Meitei (36), of Nambol Naorem Panthoibi Leika under Bishnupur district.

A case has been registered at Keibul Lamjao police station for further investigation, the release added.