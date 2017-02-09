

At Gandacherra market, there was series of clashes between bandh supporters and the people leaving at least 18 persons injured. Of the total injured persons, four shopkeepers – Ranjit Das, Dinesh Das, Sajal Mallik and Sudhir Mallik – were shifted to GBP Hospital here in critical condition.

According to reports, bandh supporters with lethal weapons appeared in Gandacherra subdivisional market and went on rampage. Even the SDM office and a school were not spared by the bandh supporters trigging a panic among the people.

Interestingly, shopkeepers and the people assembled and put up a counter attack leaving some shopkeepers and locals injured, said Superintendent of Police (SP), Control, Banupada Chakraborty.

The Additional SP and other senior officials are camping at Gandacherra to take the situation under control, he said. Altogether six bandh supporters were injured when local public launched a counter attack in self-defence at Sonabazar in Sabroom subdivision.

“Out of the total injured persons, two persons – Arjun Tripura and Niranjan Tripura – were taken to GBP Hospital in critical condition,” he said. Bandh supporters arrived at Sonabazar and ransacked a shop at around 8.30 am and other shopkeepers attacked the pickers.

Train service and long distance bus service came to a grinding halt due to the bandh. However, normal life remained as usual in the capital town.

Three tribal based parties under the banner of All Tripura Indigenous Regional Parties’ Forum (ATIRPF) called the bandh in protest against the Citizenship Amendment Bill. The 12-hour TTAADC area bandh evoked massive response despite terror tactics by ruling party-backed organisation Ganamukti Parisad, said general secretary Jagadish Debbarma at a press conference here.