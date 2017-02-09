Raising the matter during Zero Hour in the State Legislative Assembly, Mahanta said the Central government had been sanctioning and releasing several crores of rupees for developing bamboo-based industries since 2004. But many people who have invested their money in bamboo are now left in the lurch.

Maintaining that massive financial irregularities could have occurred under the Central government programmes, he demanded an inquiry by the CBI or equivalent, independent body into what benefits Assam, which accounts for 60 per cent of bamboo coverage along with the other NE states, have actually accrued under these programmes.

State Industry and Commerce Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary said the government would look into the matter. He however, pointed out that most of these programmes were under the Central government and the State had limited role in it.