After a detailed deliberation, a number of decisions regarding implementation of the budget proposals were taken. It has been decided that all the administrative departments will come up with detailed budget implementation plans for each of the schemes and proposals announced in the budget.

Further, it has been decided that the administrative departments will draw up guidelines of the new schemes which have been announced in the budget, before March 15. The administrative departments have also been instructed to initiate steps immediately for advance procurement for those existing schemes for which allocations have been made in this budget pending financial sanction till the passing of the budget in the Assembly.

In case the guidelines of the existing schemes need modifications to accommodate the budget proposals, work on this front should also be done immediately and necessary steps for advance procurement should be initiated.

At the meeting, it was impressed upon everyone that as budget 2017-18 was advanced by over a month as compared to earlier years, the departments should take full advantage of it and take all necessary advance action so as to ensure that financial sanction and fund release can take place from April 1.

The Chief Secretary will review the progress of various administrative departments with regards to the preparation of the budget implementation plan next week, said an official release.