A host of developers, officials from civic bodies like GMDA, State Government, and officials of the Smart City Project were present at the NF Railway headquarters at Maligaon. They were connected with the Railway Board through video link.

Before the launch, NFR General Manager Chahatey Ram explained the plan of redeveloping the Kamakhya Railway Station to the assembled gathering.

“Indian Railways has planned to redevelop 400 key stations (A-1 and A categories) in the country and 23 stations have been selected for redevelopment in the first phase. Kamakhya Railway Station is one of them. The redeveloped stations will provide amenities and services to passengers in line with world-class railway stations. The project will be taken up on Public-Private-Partnership (PPP) model without straining railways finances and will follow a transparent bidding process,” NFR Chief Public Relations Officer PJ Sharma said.

He said that Kamakhya is a junction station which would undergo a major expansion in view of the sanctioned doubling projects of New Bongaigaon-Goalpara-Kamakhya and New Bongaigaon-Rangiya-Kamakhya sections and the ‘Quadrupling’ project of four-line elevated track from Kamakhya to New Guwahati.

“The station will be developed to cater to the increased number of passengers with a 40-year perspective. It is expected to handle approximately 40,000 passengers per day from the present 6,000 passengers. The developers will be provided encumbrance-free vacant railway land measuring 50,000 square metres adjoining Kendriya Vidyalaya, Maligaon, for commercial development.

The approximate cost of Kamakhya Station development works will be Rs 228 crore.