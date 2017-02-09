



This research collaboration will study the potential of green energy derived from algae as a sustainable alternative to petroleum. Donato Aranda, Professor and Head, Green Technology, Kinetics and Catalysis, Department of Chemical Engineering, Federal University of Rio de Janeiro, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, delivered a lecture on ‘Green energy towards sustainable energy security’ along with the signing of the agreement.

“This collaboration with Gauhati University will bring about a new dimension of green technology,” stated Prof Aranda. A pioneer in the field of green technology, he highlighted the incredible strides made by the Brazilian National Ethanol Programme which was implemented in 1975 and blends bioethanol and biodiesel with petroleum, thus lowering carbon emission in Brazil by about 800 million tonnes.

During the lecture-cum-interactive session, it was unanimously concluded that such a partnership holds great promise in lowering global carbon emissions and improving the national GDP, apart from providing an alternative to the crude oil crisis.

The project has already received sanction from the Government of India and the Government of the Brazilian Federation. This Indo-Brazilian project titled ‘Integrated Biorefinery Approach Towards Production of Sustainable Fuel and Chemicals from Algal Biobased Systems’ was submitted jointly by Prof MC Kalita, Department of Biotechnology, GU; Department of Energy, Tezpur University and Department of Chemical Engineering, Indian Institute Technology, Guwahati, from India and the Department of Chemical Engineering, Federal University, Rio de Janeiro from Brazil.

GU Vice Chancellor Dr Mridul Hazarika, while inaugurating the lecture-cum-interactive programme, expressed satisfaction over the alliance in the field of biofuel research.