

Cotton College Union Society members taking out the protest rally in Guwahati on Wednesday. – UB Photos

The participants of the procession, under the banner of the Cotton College Union Society (CCUS), later submitted a memorandum to the Chief Minister of the State through the DC opposing the move.

In their memorandum, the students demanded that the State Government should hold an open discussion involving all the stakeholders, including past and present students, teachers, employees of the college, and intellectuals of the State, within the next three days, to discuss the contentious issue of merger of the college with the CCSU.

They warned that in case the State Government fails to hold such an open discussion within the above time frame, the students of the college would intensify their agitation against the proposed merger of the college with the CCSU, said Jintu Thakuria, general secretary of the CCUS.