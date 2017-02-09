Minister of State for External Affairs Gen (retd) Dr VK Singh in a Lok Sabha reply said that sporadic incidents of violence against members of the minority community and on their properties and places of worship have been reported in Bangladesh.

The Government of India closely monitors incidents targeting the religious, socioeconomic and political freedom and general well being of minorities, including Hindus, in Bangladesh. India’s concerns and sensitivities with regard to such incidents have been conveyed to the Bangladesh Government.

The primary responsibility for the protection of life, liberty and property of all citizens of Bangladesh, including minorities, rests with the Government of Bangladesh. The Government of Bangladesh has made it clear that it takes these attacks very seriously and that stern action would be taken against the perpetrators.