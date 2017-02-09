The accused were picked up today by North Guwahati police for questioning after the victim lodged a complaint on Tuesday alleging molestation on the night of February 3 during the institute’s annual festival Alcheringa. They were later arrested by police.

The first information report (FIR) lodged by three students with the North Guwahati police station alleged that the accused had spiked the drinks before offering to them (girls) on the night of February 3, after which they reportedly lost consciousness.

Meanwhile, sources said that the three girls were spotted near the IITG gate in the wee hours of February 4 along with the two accused in an inebriated condition after which the GU authorities were informed.

“It was still not clear whether the victims and the accused were acquaintance, and what actually had transpired on that night and during the next two days as the complaint was lodged on February 7,” police sources stated.

The girls, according to police, had already undergone medical tests which would be crucial from the point of investigation.

The two accused Kunal Kumbhakar and Ajoy Dey of civil engineering and electronic departments respectively were questioned for several hours today and the statements were recorded.

Superintendent of Police (Kamrup) Partha Sarathi Mahanta told this reporter that the arrested students after questioning were produced before a local court which remanded them to judicial custody.

An official of the IITG, without wishing to be named, told this reporter that the institute will cooperate with the investigation in the best possible manner.

“We are driven by certain laid down rules of the institute and will abide by those. All we want is a fair investigation,” the official added.

Both the accused students hail from outside the State, and their parents have already reached Guwahati.