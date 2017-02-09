

Distinguished guests at the opening day of the centenary celebration of the Asam Sahitya Sabha, at Jerenga Pathar in Sivasagar on Wednesday. – Photo: Samarendra Sarma

Inaugurating the main venue, Jorhat MP Kamakhya Prasad Tasa said that brushing aside all their differences, people of different religions, castes and communities are thronging the Jerenga Pathar to be part of this grand celebration. “This shows their honour and genuine love for the 100-year-old literary organisation,” he said.

Along with hundreds of dedicated organisers, including Joga Gogoi, Abanimohan Saharia, the three deputy commissioners and superintendents of police of Sivasagar, Jorhat and Charaideo districts contributed immensely to hold the centenary session in a grand way.

Formal opening of several important venues like Sahityarathi Lakshminath Bezbaroa memorial mandap, Gitikabi Parbati Prasad Baruva memorial stage, and the inauguration of book festival, science exhibition and trade fair were on the first-day agenda of the centenary event.

An artistic depiction of historical and cultural heritage of the district literally caught serious attention of thousands of visitors as they witness all these majestic art works in a single marquee that has been aptly named Sivasagar Soudha.

Talking to The Assam Tribune, the architect of the marquee, Ajanur Rahman said that he had spent Rs 3 lakh from his own pocket to construct the ‘soudha’ that took around eight months for completion. Co-artists Sanjit Mandal, Nasima Begum, Jawa Sahana, Pinki Begum and Smriti Rekha Mahanta also relentlessly worked for it without taking any remuneration for it.

It needs mention here that more than 156 books of Assamese stories, articles, poems, essays, historical accounts and children’s literature have been published by the reception committee for the centenary celebration of the Sabha. “All these books will be available at Sabha venue,” said Joyjyoti Gogoi, joint secretary of the publication subcommittee of the reception committee.