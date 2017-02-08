



Dr Bora, the seniormost in the panel of former presidents, was selected to preside over the first session (slated for February 11) of the Sivasagar session which begins tomorrow.

Dr Bora told The Assam Tribune that he was earlier willing to preside over the session for the sake of reviving the Sabha which has been blighted by controversies in the recent past.

However, in-charge secretary of the Sabha Abani Mohan Sahariya had yesterday told the media that if Rajbongshi is not invited, it could have an adverse impact on the centenary session.

Dr Bora said the “mysterious” statement has created confusion among the people.