Expressing his gratitude to Jorhat labour inspector Chayanika Goswami and the accompanying team of local police for the commendable efforts, the child’s father Binod Kumar said that it would have been impossible for him to get back his son after a kidnapper of Bihar namely, ‘Indra’ took the10-year-old away from Saharghat village of Madhubani district to Jorhat.

“Thanks a lot to all the government officials and policemen who could rescue him from the tea stall. We are going to lodge a complaint with the police to find out criminal Indra,”said Binod Kumar.

Talking to this correspondent, the officials of labour and employment department said that the accused handed the child over to a tea stall owner Kamlesh Shah and told him to provide shelter for some days.

“However, we have been able to hand over the rescued child to his father. Legal proceedings will be initiated against the accused. From our initial enquiry we came to know that the accused person is taking shelter in Dimapur,” said Jorhat labour inspector Chayanika Goswami.

Along with the 10-year-old-boy, another five child labourers were recently rescued from different business establishments in Jorhat.