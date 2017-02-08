



The session started on February 4 and witnessed unprecedented unity and discipline among people belonging to various communities. Thousands of people thronged SB Bodo High School field during the four-day session.

The Bodo Sahitya Sabha was reconstituted with Taren Bodo as President, Kamala Kt Muchahary, Dipak Kumar Basumatary, Ramila Islary as Vice-Presidents, Prasanta Bodo as general secretary, Kameswar Bodo, Santosh Kr Muchahary, Hareswar Narzary, Nilima Basumatary, Muhilal Basumatary as secretaries and Khagen Narzary as treasurer for the next session.

The huge procession with the participation of all indigenous tribes added colour to the session. The BSS organised a symposium this morning on development of languages of different indigenous communities. The representatives of literary bodies of Karbi, Mising, Rabha, Dimasa, Deori, Tiwa and Garo communities participated in it.

Rajya Sabha MP Biswajit Daimary, addressing the gathering in the open session, said that the Bodo language, literature and culture is advance and well placed in our State, preservation of which is essential for development of a tribe. Due to proper care its progress has been rapid and more care is needed to compete with other literatures, he added.

Mising Autonomous Council (MAC) chief and also the president of reception committee Dr Ronuj Pegu, addressing the gathering, said that it was his privilege to be the president of such a disciplined session. The four-day Bodo Sahitya Sabha session was a landmark in Dhemaji district’s history and it will always remain fresh in his heart, he added.

He thanked everyone for their co-operation and assured everyone for every help.

The highlight of the session was the maintenance of discipline in every field. Everything was done as precisely as possible. The 1500-strong well disciplined volunteers, clad in traditional Bodo costumes, virtually rendered the role of police redundant. The well-behaved volunteer were ready to help and guide everyone.