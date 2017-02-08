Maikochumfai is one of the traditional Buddhist festivals and is celebrated with colourful programmes. The festival is meant for making offerings to the fire. For the purpose, a 15-foot to 20-foot tall meji is erected with firewood and bamboo, which is decorated with the traditional Tai Shan art and culture of wood, bamboo, chakotankhan, flowers etc. The festival is celebrated on the full moon day of the Assamese month of Magh.

The programme of the festival includes hoisting of the World Buddhist Flag, Triple Gem Prayer, Rechak (offerings), Khamchin (mass prayer), Thamtra (religious function), community feast, administration of Silas, cultural function, religious discourse, setting fire to the meji, among others, said the press release.