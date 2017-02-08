



They spent the day with inmates of Aamar Ghar, an old-age home situated at Patharquary in Guwahati, where about 40 aged men and women are sheltered by the Ambikagiri Memorial Trust Society.

The TCWF members accompanied by its president Dr Prabha Baruah, secretary Gitali Sarmah, Shubra Ghosh, Anima B Baruah, Dr Hemlata Devi and Dr Sabita M Kalita and Nabanita Baruah spent the day with the inmates of the old-age home. Besides sharing lunch and other food items with the inmates,who enthusiastically participated in the get-together, the TCWF members also extended a one time financial aid to the inmates of the old-age home.

Sharing her wonderful experienc, Shubra Ghosh said, “It was an inexplicable experience visiting them.I shall always cherish the moments spent there.The glory on the faces of the veterans was worth seeing”, Ghosh added. The TCWF members were briefed about the lifestyle and conditions of the old-age home.The old-age home authority offered full cooperation for the interactive session.The members entertained them by singing songs.The visit brought cheer on the wrinkled faces of the inmates. The elderly with their ignited spirit thanked all and hoped to see them soon in future also.

It may be mentioned that ‘Aamar Ghar’ is run by the Ambikagiri Roy Choudhury Memorial Trust Society and is one of the oldest old-age home in the State capital.