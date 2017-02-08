



According to the Department of Public Health Engineering (PHE), the underground water of the area is found to be contaminated with excessive fluoride. Accordingly, KAAC tried to provide a water supply scheme under the Diphu Rural Water Supply Division earlier at Rongkangthir village. Water supply pipes were also installed in the village, though they are lying defunct since the last several years.

Unfortunately, the concerned authorities subsequently turned a blind eye towards the issue. As a result, people of the village are compelled to collect water from a few men and machine-dug shallow pits, which are also frequented by domestic animals to quench their thirst during the dry season.

It may be mentioned that the KAAC authority failed to address the problems of the villagers despite their frequent petitions to ameliorate their plight, a section of the ruralites rued. The villagers further alleged that their local MAC, i.e., EM for Animal Husbandry and Veterinary of KAAC, Pradip Diphusa has not visited the village even once after the election, the peeved villagers lamented.