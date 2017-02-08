She was addressing the first plenary session of the Second World Congress against Sexual Exploitation of Women and Girls, jointly organised by CAP International and Indian Anti-trafficking NGO Apne Aap Worldwide in New Delhi recently.

According to a press release received here on Monday, Dr Daimari in her address urged the Government to immediately pass the proposed legislation drafted by the Union Ministry of Women and Child Development as Trafficking Persons Bill, 2016, to prevent, protect and rehabilitate the victims of sexual exploitation. She mentioned that the women and girls of North East India have to face sexual exploitation of security force personnel in the name of operation against the militants. Further, the victims of such crimes are often denied justice.

She made an appeal to the menfolk to fight against sexual exploitation and for the abolition of prostitution, as, she argued, no man wants a prostitute to be his mother, wife, sister, daughter, or niece.

The international congress was attended by over 400 civil society representatives, leaders and decision makers from 30 countries belonging to five continents. The participants also included survivors of the most marginalized women and girls from indigenous, low-caste, migrant, and the minority communities, among others. The congress was held with a three-day programme from January 29 to 31 last. The first plenary session was held on, ‘The Last Girl First – Ending Sexual Exploitation and Trafficking of the Most Marginalized Women and Girls.’

Dr Daimari claimed that largescale human trafficking takes place in Assam and the rest of the North East region almost daily.

The second plenary session of the congress was held on the SAARC regional dynamics and challenges (India, Nepal, Bangladesh, Bhutan and Pakistan). This session offered a unique opportunity to assess the realities of prostitution and sexual exploitation in each country of the SAARC region and also to understand the regional dynamics and flows of trafficking for sexual exploitation.

In the third session, a global coalition of trade unions standing together against sexual exploitation was launched. Several trade union representatives expressed their commitment to fight all forms of sexual exploitation, including prostitution. Denouncing the economic and sexual exploitation underpinning this inherently harmful form of violence against women and girls, they also expressed their firm opposition to the ultra liberal concept of “sex work.”

The fourth session was meant for assessing the best legislative frameworks to end commercial sexual exploitation. The effort was to build a strong, inclusive society based on social justice and gender equality, and thus a society without prostitution.

Workshop on ‘Youth and Students Movement for Abolition of Prostitution’ was also a part of the congress’ programme.

Besides, there was another workshop on ‘Added Value of New Technologies to Fight Against Commercial Sexual Exploitation.’ Several international research projects have demonstrated how the boom in new technologies and in particular the internet, has given a new dimension to trafficking for sexual exploitation and prostitution. There were more than 50 speakers from across the globe to address the issue. The survivors gave their testimony bravely and appealed to the world to join hands to bring the last girl in first and to abolish completely the sexual exploitation of women and girls, the press release concluded.