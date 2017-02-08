Under the leadership of Narayan Bharali, the religious gurus were welcomed with gayan bayan and ghosa by the District Birangana Mahila Samiti.

The spiritual meet held on Sunday from 1 pm at the initiative of the Majuli district committee of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and on the advice of Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, was presided over by the Satradhikar of Sri Sri Uttar Kamalabari Satra, Janardan Deva Goswami.

The meet began with lighting of the ceremonial lamp by Bhogpur Satra’s Satradhikar Dutta Deva Goswami, while the proceedings were anchored by Prabhat Bora Burabhakat.

In his welcome speech, Dipak Goswami, the president of Majuli BJP district committee mentioned that without the blessings of the gurus, all-round development of Majuli and the running of a healthy Government in Assam is not possible and that is why they had organised the spiritual meet.

The meet was attended by 25 satradhikars of Majuli, besides 44 other religious gurus. The following resolutions were adopted in the meeting – to develop Majuli as a spiritual centre, use of scientific techniques to preserve properties of the satras, to develop surface communication network to the satras, try to wrest World Heritage Site status for Majuli, to secure the safety of passengers in the ferry ghats of Majuli and Jorhat, establishing a cultural university in Majuli and to provide a high speed ambulance to carry patients to and fro from Majuli to Jorhat.