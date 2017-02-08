According to reports, Dr Meinya, a congress MP from Manipur in an intervention in the ongoing parliament session said that the 1998 Asian Games gold medallist boxer is battling from liver cancer and at the time of his retirement in 1998, Dingko did not know that his biggest fight lay ahead of him in the form of a battle with liver cancer. Informing the house that the 38 year old Manipuri who became a National hero after returning from Bangkok has been diagnosed with cancer and underwent a procedure in January during which 70 per cent of his liver had to be removed, Dr Meinya said.

But the Manipuri boxer was discharged from the Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences, Delhi following a 14 hour liver surgery last month and his chemotherapy cycle will begin soon as this father of two kids as always hasn’t given up. According to reports, the family had spent more Rs 10 lakhs on treatment since July last year.

Stating that the boxer has the heart for a fight and all he is asking for is a helping hand, Dr Meinya added. “Hence I urge upon the Union Government and the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports in particular to come forward and help the Boxer in whatever way possible.”