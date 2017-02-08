Sputnik down GTC by 26 runs

Sports reporter

GUWAHATI, Feb 7 - Shillong outfit TNT Sputnik CC got the better of Gauhati Town Club (GTC) by 26 runs in the 15th Bud Challenge Cricket Tournament for the Jugal Kishor Newatia Trophy in today’s group league match at Mangaldai. TNT Sputnik managed to score 196 losing all the wickets in the allotted 40 overs and forced the Guwahati opponent to fold their innings at 170 in 38.2 overs. Amiangshu Sen of the winning team was adjudged man-of-the-match for his all round show. Brief scores: TNT Sputnik CC 196 (Rajesh Tati 42, Aditya Singhania 32, Syed Salman 28, Amiangshu Sen 22, Sahil Ahmed 3/36, Rohan Dutta 3/39). Gauhati Town Club 170 (Nirendra Deka Raja 53, Nitin Jain 29, Aryaman Pangal 26, Swarajit Das 3/24, Amiangshu Sen 3/33, Lakhan Singh 2/23).